Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided urgent humanitarian aid to the displaced from the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis in response to the recent wave of threats and evictions, and with the aim of alleviating the suffering of those affected and supporting them in light of the difficult circumstances they face..

The aid included providing shelter tents, food parcels, and emergency supplies, confirming the UAE’s commitment to meeting the needs of those affected during these difficult times..

Volunteer teams worked to support displaced families from the first moments of evacuation, setting up and equipping tents and distributing food parcels..

As part of the efforts made, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided more than 13,000 tents, benefiting more than 72,000 people..

The number of food parcels distributed exceeded 300,000 parcels, reaching families in various areas of the Gaza Strip, with the aim of alleviating their suffering and meeting their essential needs in these difficult circumstances..