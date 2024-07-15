The United Arab Emirates, through its humanitarian arm, Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, responded to the appeals of a number of displaced Palestinian families in the city of Khan Yunis – which was affected by the war and repeated displacement operations – to stand by them, help them and meet their basic needs.

The volunteers of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” in Khan Yunis city prepared 10 shelter tents for the displaced families, in response to their appeals through the media, to provide tents to stay in in light of the tragic circumstances they are going through, and the lack of the most basic necessities of life, which necessitated the intervention of the UAE to meet their needs.

The displaced expressed their thanks to the UAE and its leadership for responding to their urgent appeals and providing aid that alleviates their suffering, in addition to the humanitarian initiatives it has been implementing since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip.

The UAE always seeks to support the afflicted and displaced families, to alleviate the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, after thousands of families were displaced and left their homes and did not receive sufficient aid. Through its humanitarian arm, Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, it contributes to supporting them and providing them with emergency humanitarian aid and projects.