The United Arab Emirates has urgently begun providing 3 tons of medical aid and a range of medicines to support the health sector and hospitals still operating in the Gaza Strip, following the events and developments in Khan Yunis and in response to the health sector’s appeals regarding the shortage of medicines, including Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis, to ensure the continuation of providing medical services to the injured and sick and health care for all displaced persons.

The medical aid includes a number of essential medical supplies needed by hospitals in light of the state of disability they are suffering from, medications for various types of injuries, a quantity of insulin for diabetics, and solutions of various types, to support the health sector in this critical situation.

The UAE, in coordination with various hospitals and international medical organizations, seeks to improve the health situation in the Gaza Strip after its deterioration as a result of the war, as dozens of hospitals were put out of service due to the destruction and lack of sufficient medicines and medical supplies to continue providing services to patients and the injured in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that the UAE has provided a series of medical aid to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and 10 ambulances equipped with all modern capabilities. The amount of aid sent amounted to 337 tons, containing medical devices, medicines and basic supplies for the Ministry of Health, to increase the capacity within medical care institutions and hospitals.