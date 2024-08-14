The UAE provided medical aid and medicines to the British field hospital in Gaza and the clinics affiliated with “UK-MED”, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, and as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the health sector in Gaza.

This step comes in response to the severe shortage of medical supplies in the Strip, and the inability of the health system to meet the needs of the large numbers of injured and sick Palestinians.

The UAE field hospital in Rafah delivered nearly three tons of medicines, solutions and dressings to the British field hospital, which provides medical services to the displaced in the “Mawasi Khan Younis” humanitarian area. These efforts come within the framework of the ongoing efforts of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” to provide aid and ease the burden on hospitals in Gaza, which are facing major challenges in light of the current situation.

Since the start of the operation, more than 400 tons of medical aid have been provided to support the health system in the sector.

The UAE continues, through Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, to provide ongoing medical support to relieve the residents of the Gaza Strip, to ensure that medical aid reaches the wounded and those in need of urgent health care.

The UAE is working with international medical organizations, such as the World Health Organization, to enhance humanitarian efforts in the region, provide the necessary treatment for the injured, and alleviate their suffering.

In this context, field hospitals, including the British Field Hospital, play a vital role in meeting the urgent health needs of the population in Gaza, as local and international efforts combine to ensure the continuity of medical services in light of the difficult circumstances witnessed in the Strip.