The United Arab Emirates and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) today signed an agreement under which the UAE will provide US$20 million to support UNHCR’s humanitarian operations in Sudan and neighboring countries. The funding aims to improve the living conditions and safety of displaced persons and refugees.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, and on behalf of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mark Manly, Head of Donor Relations and Resource Mobilization, in the presence of Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and His Excellency Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner for Refugees, at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

These allocations will help improve shelter, health care and basic services for thousands of displaced people in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said: “Our commitment to supporting humanitarian causes is strengthened through strategic partnerships. This partnership with UNHCR is one of them. Together, we can make a significant impact in Sudan, providing relief and hope to the groups most in need. The UAE remains committed to its solidarity with the people of Sudan.” Brotherly Sudan during this crisis.”

She added: “We look forward to working with other partners to ensure that the commitments made in Paris become tangible on the ground.”

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: “The people of Sudan are suffering from the horrific consequences of this brutal war and need urgent support. States’ contributions are essential to provide the life-saving humanitarian assistance that is urgently needed by vulnerable people in Sudan who have been forced to On asylum and displacement.

The UAE’s contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is part of a broader commitment of $70 million dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through UN agencies and humanitarian organizations. This funding represents a large part of the UAE’s $100 million pledge that it announced during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries” held in April.

This donation brings the total UAE aid to Sudan over the past ten years to more than $3.5 billion.