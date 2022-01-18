In a new initiative of its kind for the private sector at the global level, 18 leading national and international companies in various fields in the country signed a voluntary pledge to accelerate the achievement of the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals, related to gender balance and the empowerment of all women and girls.

The pledge aims to enhance gender balance in leadership positions in the private sector and raise the percentage of women’s participation in them to 30% by 2025, through qualitative policies, programs and initiatives that keep pace with the progress achieved in this field in the government sector in the country.

This pledge was announced during a ceremony held by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals and the Advisory Council for the Private Sector on Sustainable Development Goals, in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Fifth Global Council of Sustainable Development Goals. His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, His Excellency Shamsa Saleh, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, His Excellency Hanan Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and a number of Government officials, representatives of a number of international organizations working on the fifth goal, CEOs and officials of private sector companies.

This pledge reflects the commitment of male institutional leaders to support women and enhance their representation in leadership positions during the coming period to ensure their full and effective participation at the highest levels of decision-making. A panel discussion attended by government officials, representatives of international organizations and CEOs of the signatory companies, during which they reviewed the initiatives and programs of these companies to promote gender balance in general and increase the representation of women at the levels of their senior and middle management and ways to enhance cooperation between the government and private sectors to achieve these goals, and the companies that signed the pledge They are: Majid Al Futtaim Holding Company, Masdar, DMCC, Dubai Holding, Unilever, Standard Chartered, MasterCard, Michelin, UPS, General Motors, Schneider Electric, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, BASF, Mars Trading. , Nestle, and General Mills.

A unique initiative and quality partnership

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, valued this voluntary initiative by the private sector, which reflects the unique partnership between The public and private sectors in the UAE to achieve the national goals and the future vision of our wise leadership that the UAE will be the best country in the world in all fields during the next fifty years, stressing the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting government efforts to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness. Her Highness said that the file of gender balance is one of The priorities of the UAE government, and that the private sector is an indispensable partner in achieving all 17 sustainable development goals, especially the fifth, stressing that the inspiring goal of this pledge will be a model for the region and the world.

Pioneering commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals

Her Highness added: “The UAE is one of the pioneering countries in committing to the goals of sustainable development 2030 and has incorporated them into the main pillars of its strategic plans. A national committee for sustainable development goals was established in 2017, comprising several ministries and federal agencies, all of which share the responsibility for implementing these goals at the national level and monitoring progress. The UAE Gender Balance Council launched many local and international initiatives to accelerate the implementation of these goals, especially the fifth goal over the past years, in cooperation with strategic government partners and international institutions and organizations that have distinct experiences in developing gender policies. Her Highness said that these efforts have resulted in remarkable progress in the UAE’s ranking in the global competitiveness reports on women and gender balance, as the countries of the region are currently leading the most important of these indicators and have jumped to the eighteenth place globally in the Gender Equality Report 2020 issued by the United Nations Development Program. First place in the Middle East and North Africa region in the report ” Women, Business Activities and the Law 2021” issued by the World Bank, and ranked first in the Arab world in the Gender Gap Report, issued by the World Economic Forum 2021, and ranked first globally in 9 competitive indicators related to the extent of progress in achieving the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals on balance between both genders in 2021.

Her Highness, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, added, “We thank the partner institutions in this qualitative initiative that support the UAE’s commitment and continuous pursuit to achieve sustainable development goals, not at the local level but at the global level. Eliminating obstacles to gender balance is an essential pillar for achieving economic prosperity, social stability and growth. Sustainable, through the optimal investment of the capabilities of all members of society without prejudice or discrimination, which is what the UAE has worked on since its establishment and is currently being reinforced by the wise leadership with pioneering legislation and policies that consolidate the rights and gains of women, ensure equal opportunities in the labor market, occupy senior and leadership positions, and enhance their representation in decision-making centers And we are confident that the private sector will keep pace with the achievements made at the government level in this field.” Her Highness affirmed that the initiatives to promote gender balance in the companies signatory to this pledge constitute an inspiring model for all private sector institutions in the country, especially with what global research results confirm. Specialized in the great economic returns of women’s participation in leadership positions. Her Highness added: “Achieving progress in this regard contributes to expanding the scope of the UAE Gender Balance Index at the government level and its application at the level of the private sector, which started in the last session in the banking sector as an initial step, and witnessed tangible success at the level of banks and financial institutions in the country that took the initiative to participate.” In this category within the federal index.

defining moment

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and Chairperson of the Fifth Global Council of Sustainable Development Goals, said that the signing of this declaration by the UAE private sector and its pledge to accelerate gender balance and promote women’s leadership is a defining moment that deserves praise and appreciation, as it enhances government efforts It confirms the great responsibility that the UAE private sector enjoys towards the country’s vision and goals.

She added that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the need to work together to come up with innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the world, and also showed the extent to which women are affected by crises, noting that there are real gaps in the gender balance in leadership positions around the world, where women occupy only 22% of leadership positions, rising to 25% in healthcare, stressing that such efforts are essential steps to correct these gaps, and that more women in leadership means stronger organizational performance, thriving economies, and greater overall equality.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri also expressed her thanks to the companies that signed the pledge and their cooperation with the UAE government, adding that it represents a great opportunity for the rest of the private sector companies to join this important initiative, stressing the keenness of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance to provide all forms of support to the private sector to achieve more Progress in this field by providing its institutions with the best means and procedures that gradually promote gender balance at the highest levels of leadership.

The private sector is a pivotal partner in gender balance

In the same context, His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, stressed the importance of the role of the private sector in supporting national efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, and to promote national initiatives and projects aimed at consolidating Gender balance in various fields.

His Excellency Abdullah Lootah said that the pledge signed by 18 national and international companies from the pioneers of the private sector, to accelerate the achievement of the fifth sustainable development goal, related to gender balance, constitutes an important step in the UAE’s path to empowering women, which was launched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, God willing. Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and the wise leadership continues to build on it because of its belief in the pivotal role of women in the advancement of countries and societies.

He added, “This initiative reflects the strategic vision of the Gender Balance Council, led by the consort of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation. It is based on the fact that the responsibility for achieving the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals is a joint responsibility between government and private agencies, and that success in this field requires concerted efforts and joint work to launch initiatives to empower women working in the private sector and various other sectors.

private sector advisory council

The National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals in the UAE was formed pursuant to a cabinet decision in January 2017. The committee is chaired by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center holds the position of Vice President and Secretariat of the Committee, whose membership includes the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and a number of ministries and federal government agencies. The Committee launched the Advisory Council from the Private Sector for the Sustainable Development Goals as a platform for regular dialogue between the private sector and the Committee. The council consists of representatives of a number of world-leading companies in a number of vital sectors such as trade, consultancy, aviation, transportation, and others, and aims to strengthen and strengthen links between the sector. The private sector and the UAE government to partner and work together to achieve sustainable development goals by providing the committee with strategic advice to improve and develop policies to support the achievement of sustainable development goals and to cooperate to determine the best forms of participation in areas of common interest and to discuss practical solutions to achieve sustainable development goals.

The fruit of two years’ efforts

This pledge, which was signed, is the result of the tireless efforts of the Private Sector Advisory Council on the Sustainable Development Goals, in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, represented by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center and the Emirates Council for Gender Balance over a period of two years. In 2019, a focus group was organized For the public and private sectors to exchange ideas on how to promote gender balance and sustainable development in the UAE, and in particular to raise awareness in the private sector of the importance of ensuring the full and effective participation of women and equal opportunities at all levels of decision-making, which resulted from two years of open dialogue, sharing ideas and setting goals, Develop this voluntary pledge to accelerate gender balance in the UAE private sector, with a particular focus on increasing the representation of women in senior and middle management positions to 30% by 2025, by promoting a culture of encouraging all employees to invest their full potential, taking into account all Functional groups to promote the achievement of SDG 5, stress the pledge to ensure the full and effective participation of women and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.

4 pillars

To achieve this goal, the companies that signed the pledge affirmed that they will work on 4 main pillars: ensuring equal pay, promoting employment and promotion on the basis of gender equality, including in senior leadership positions, and mainstreaming a gender balance perspective in the policies and programs governing the work of companies in a way that supports Staff, and finally be transparent.

The pledge included a number of initiatives and policies that ensure the achievement of these pillars, including taking the necessary measures to ensure equal pay for equal work for both men and women in the workplace in line with the Law on Equal Pay and Wages approved by the Cabinet in 2018 and creating equal opportunities for paid positions. and assessing areas of bias that impede recruitment and promotions, with respect to the first pillar. With regard to the second pillar, companies pledged to continue working to ensure objectivity in female and male candidates for all senior leadership positions, and to take effective measures to eliminate unconscious bias by reviewing recruitment processes, investing in capacity building initiatives, mentorship programs, and educational and training efforts to overcome challenges hindering the career advancement of women. And maintaining them in the workplace, in addition to the companies’ pledge that their policies and programs reflect these ambitions in order to achieve the third axis. With regard to ensuring the transparency stipulated in the fourth pillar, the companies pledged to submit annual reports on their progress to the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics and the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals.



