The UAE holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council during the month of June, and a special ceremonial session is scheduled to be held to review the proposed action plan for the Council.

The UAE affirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with partners in the United Nations, and planning for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit next September, to ensure interdependence between it and the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

In this regard, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, met Chaba Kroshi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The country’s mission to the United Nations said, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “In our capacity as the next president of the Security Council in June, we deliberately reviewed the proposed agenda with Mr. The parties (COP 28), to plan for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit next September, to ensure interdependence between both meetings, and stressed that ensuring coordination between the Security Council and the General Assembly is crucial to effecting effective change.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Representative, Amira Al Hafeti, met with Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Poppy, and briefed her on the proposed program of work, including the special events organized by the UAE Mission as President of the Security Council in June.

She said, “We are committed to strengthening cooperation with our partners in the United Nations, especially regarding the African files on the council’s agenda.”

Sources at the United Nations had reported that the Security Council would continue to study and discuss a draft international resolution on “tolerance, global peace and security” presented under joint Emirati and British auspices.

In March of last year, the UAE assumed the presidency of the Security Council, giving priority in its work to the agenda of women, peace and security, climate security, and cooperation between the Council and the League of Arab States, in addition to addressing recent developments on security issues around the world.

In its capacity as president, the UAE set the agenda of the Security Council, in agreement with other members, as the state chaired the council’s meetings to collectively develop responses to urgent global security challenges, including facilitating decision-making and other council products.

During its presidency of the Council last year, the UAE held an open discussion session at the ministerial level, chaired by Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on International Women’s Day. The discussion focused on the importance of women’s economic inclusion, and partnerships with the private sector to prevent conflict. Also participating in the session were Sima Bouhous, Executive Director of UN Women, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

On March 9, 2022, the UAE organized an informal meeting in the “Arria” format at the ministerial level of the Security Council, where it was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference, which the UAE is hosting this year. The meeting revolved around how to support climate finance efforts to build and sustain peace, in conflict, crisis and post-conflict situations.

On March 23, 2022, the UAE hosted a high-level briefing on strengthening cooperation between the Security Council and the League of Arab States to promote regional stability. The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates. Briefings were also given by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. A youth representative participated in the meeting, given that 60 percent of the region’s population is under the age of 30.