UAE Ports: An Important Tool for Driving National Economic Growth and Global Trade Artery

The UAE has the strongest network of seaports that connect it to the rest of the countries in the region and the world, starting from the ports affiliated with “Abu Dhabi Ports” and “DP World”, in addition to the important seaports in Fujairah and Sharjah, and the various emirates of the country, where its strategic location at the crossroads of global shipping routes has contributed to it being a global center for maritime business.

In addition to its natural resources, the state is constantly seeking to develop and advance the sector, which is a fundamental pillar of its national economy.

The UAE continues to set many records in global competitiveness indicators in the maritime sector, as the country’s ports were ranked among the top ten global ports in terms of container handling volume, and came in third place globally in facilitating seaborne trade and supplying ship fuel, and in fifth place globally among the most important international maritime centers.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, the UAE ranked fourth globally among the top 30 performing economies in terms of ship handling and shipping speed via dry bulk carriers, and sixth in the Cargo and Ship Handling Performance Index for tankers in terms of ship arrivals and average value.

The country’s ports also rank among the best global rankings in terms of cargo handling volumes, ship movements, speed of completion of work, and harnessing modern technology in operational processes. The country is ranked 13th globally and first in the Middle East in the strength of maritime transport fleets, and first regionally in the index of connectivity between seaports.

The UAE’s efforts in maritime, land, railway and aviation transport are integrated to achieve sustainability and reduce emissions. The UAE ranks seventh globally in the Logistics Performance Index, in line with the local and global sustainable development agenda, and global frameworks such as the United Nations Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

According to the World Shipping Council, two of the world’s 50 largest container ports are located in the UAE, and the country’s seaports account for about 60% of the total volume of container and cargo handling destined for the GCC countries. The country also includes 12 commercial seaports, in addition to oil ports.