The UAE Police Support Team, dispatched by the Ministry of Interior, has begun its mission to secure the Paris Olympics, within the framework of joint international cooperation with the police forces in the friendly French Republic, with the aim of ensuring the protection of stadiums, sports facilities and roads leading to them, and securing various gathering sites for teams and large crowds awaiting this major global event that brings together the peoples of the world under its umbrella.

Upon the arrival of the Emirati support team, the police dog units began inspecting the areas within the scope of the team’s mission, which had previously undergone intensive training and a thorough study of these areas before undertaking its missions with high efficiency and professionalism.

In addition, the specialized units of the UAE Police Support Team began carrying out foot patrols in a number of areas in the French capital, Paris, as part of the roles assigned to them, in a mission that deepens bilateral cooperation and distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, the UAE and France.