New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the need not to neglect addressing the root causes that lead to the outbreak of conflicts in the first place, stressing the importance of making practical efforts, including preventive diplomacy efforts, to prevent and resolve conflicts, support recovery in post-conflict situations, and prevent conflicts from erupting again, in addition to promoting the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and combating hate speech and misleading and false information.

The UAE said in a statement during the open debate of the UN Security Council on building and sustaining peace, delivered by Ghasaq Shaheen, the country’s acting permanent representative to the United Nations, yesterday, that while the focus is on finding solutions to escalating crises, we must not lose sight of the importance of addressing the root causes that lead to the outbreak of conflicts in the first place.

“In the context of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace, practical efforts, including preventive diplomacy, must be made to prevent and resolve conflicts, support recovery in post-conflict situations, and prevent conflicts from erupting again, and this Council must harness the tools at its disposal to achieve these goals, in close coordination with the Peacebuilding Commission,” she said.

She added: “This must include promoting the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in societies, and combating hate speech and misleading and false information, which often lead to the outbreak or exacerbation of conflicts.”

In the statement, Ghosaq Shaheen stressed the possibility of avoiding the challenges of food insecurity and forced displacement, and the conflicts and crises they cause, by taking early measures to reduce the effects of climate change, coordinating international efforts in this regard, and expanding their scope, so that they are not limited to addressing and managing the repercussions of climate change only, but also to include preventive measures.

She said: “My country believes that building peace effectively requires focusing on the following three points:

First, peacebuilding requires strengthening the rule of law, which requires developing police strategies, especially in countries experiencing deteriorating security conditions. This includes enabling these countries to use advanced technology in policing, including early warning systems, and training law enforcement forces in best practices.”

She stressed that the UAE attaches special importance to capacity building by supporting relevant initiatives, most notably the 2024 United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit and the annual United Nations Police Chiefs Performance Management Workshop.

“Secondly, we must invest in good governance based on the rule of law, as strong institutions are one of the most important pillars of stability in any country. Therefore, it is important for countries with distinguished experiences in government work and providing the best services to their people to seek to transfer this experience to other countries, especially through knowledge exchange programs,” she added.

“Women must be empowered to participate fully, equally and meaningfully in work and development processes, including in the security field. This formed the basis for the training programme for female recruits from Africa, Asia and the Middle East, which the UAE established in close cooperation with UN Women,” she added.

At the end of the statement, Ghosaq Shaheen said: “Making peace requires, first and foremost, respect for humanity, commitment to international law, and the principles stipulated in the United Nations Charter.”