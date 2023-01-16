New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates considered that achieving peace in Yemen requires the terrorist Houthi militia to stop its terrorist activities and destructive agenda, stressing that any militia attack on neighboring countries will be met with a firm response by the Legitimacy Support Coalition.

The UAE said, in a statement delivered before the UN Security Council, yesterday, by Mohammed Abu Shihab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, that despite the expiration of the armistice and the disruption of the political track due to the behavior and procrastination of the Houthi militia, the international community and all Yemeni factions are determined to end the war that is taking place. The suffering of the Yemeni people has prolonged with it.

The statement renewed support for all diplomatic efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement and implement more confidence-building measures at the economic and humanitarian levels, which paves the way for all Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table and reach a comprehensive political solution.

The statement praised the positions of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen and its efforts to achieve stability, reiterating firm support for the important role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the crisis and the mediation efforts conducted by the Sultanate of Oman.

The statement said: “Achieving security and stability in Yemen requires that the Houthi militia stop its terrorist activities and destructive agenda, as the record of its violations against the Yemeni people contains a long series of operations of repression, intimidation, killing and enforced disappearance, in addition to recruiting children and attempting to instill extremist ideas, violence and abuse against them.” Women”.

He added, “With Houthi’s repeated rejection of proposals to restore the armistice, the Security Council must take a tougher stance to discourage the militias from their military escalation, which we strongly condemn, and force them to deal seriously with regional and UN proposals to end the war.”

And he added, “This includes the Council’s adoption of measures to ensure the implementation of the arms embargo on the Houthi terrorist militia.”

The statement expressed the UAE’s deep concern about the continued violations of the arms embargo, which pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.

He said, “We have recently witnessed a number of seizures of weapons, ammunition and explosive materials that were on their way to the Houthis, including materials used in the manufacture of missiles and drones to launch cross-border attacks.”

The statement stressed that any attack by terrorist militias on Yemen’s neighboring countries will be met with a firm response by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.

On the humanitarian level, the statement stressed the importance of maintaining the calm and building on the progress achieved during the truce period.

The statement also called for stopping the economic war waged by the Houthi militia against Yemeni economic interests, and for lifting all restrictions and obstacles targeting humanitarian workers, especially women.

He stressed the UAE’s continuation of its humanitarian work aimed at advancing the Yemeni economy and improving health and education services in the various governorates of Yemen.

At the end of the statement, the UAE affirmed its hope that the new year will pave the way towards achieving peace in Yemen and restoring its economic recovery so that the brotherly Yemeni people can focus their energy and ability towards sustainable development, and ensure a prosperous future for future generations.