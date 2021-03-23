The UAE government held a periodic media briefing, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it announced that the total number of pre-emptive examinations aimed at early detection of infection with Corona exceeded, until yesterday, more than 35.5 million examinations, indicating that by informing the authorities Specialized in the changes taking place regarding the virus, new mutations have been observed, which may be related to the increase in the number of cases in some countries of the world.

The spokesperson for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE is confidently moving towards the phase of recovery from the pandemic, as it has established a proactive approach in dealing with crises, and it was one of the first countries in the world to provide vaccines for all residents free of charge, and applied an advanced system of preventive measures to confront The repercussions of the pandemic, and the adoption of an effective strategy for recovery planning for all sectors.

She said: “The Al-Hosn application has been updated to become the electronic national registry for the vaccine in the UAE, and the application contains all data related to (Covid-19) doses that are provided by the various vaccination centers,” noting that the data available in the Al-Hosn program is an official approved document. In the country to prove vaccination with the vaccine, and people can save the record and print it whenever needed.

Al Hosani indicated that the World Health Organization, in its weekly update on the global epidemiological situation, reported an increase in the rate of new cases of the virus, with countries announcing the presence of more mutated strains within their borders.

She emphasized that the health authorities in the country are aware of the updates and changes taking place regarding the virus on an ongoing basis, and through follow-up and monitoring, new mutations have been observed, which may be related to the increase in the number of cases in some countries of the world, and some mutated strains have been identified in some countries, noting that Researchers have found that mutated strains tend to spread faster, are more transmissible, and more infectious, but so far, they do not appear to cause more serious disease, higher mortality, or any kind of different clinical manifestations.

She said: “Since the beginning of the global declaration of new strains, the UAE has been a pioneer in following up the changes and developments, and a national team has been formed to study and track the mutated strains, in cooperation with all health authorities, and the work team analyzes the situation periodically and reviews recommendations in this regard,” referring to That despite the confirmation of the spread of mutated strains worldwide, many studies have proven the effectiveness of vaccines in providing the necessary protection against them.

Al Hosani added: “The efforts and decisions of the UAE during the crisis were in support of the strategic balance methodology in the country to maintain the continuity of the sectors’ work, and to support the health sector and community safety, ”noting that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, with partners in health agencies, in coordination with higher education institutions and health laboratories The public, conducts genetic studies to monitor mutations in the strains prevalent in the country.

She added, “There is no doubt that the pandemic had an impact on all sectors, which required the formation of a national committee to manage and govern the recovery phase from the crisis, with the aim of ensuring a strategic balance between sectors and a healthy return to normal life.”

She indicated that based on the continuous analysis and follow-up of vaccination campaigns, it was noted that the approved vaccines are very effective in preventing severe symptoms of the disease, entering hospitals and reducing the death rate, and this result is important and supportive to accelerate the pace of recovery and control “Covid-19”, pointing to The more people vaccinated and build their immunity against “Covid-19”, the fewer the chances for the virus to multiply, grow, and spread from one person to another.

She stressed that the national campaign for vaccination against “Covid-19” continues, and health authorities provide the necessary vaccinations and facilitate procedures for obtaining them, and those aged 16 and over must take care to receive the vaccine, to protect themselves and their families and society.

Al Hosani called on community members to cooperate and adhere to measures to confront “Covid 19” during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, as public health is a priority and a social responsibility.

A new infection with “Corona”

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 209,799 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, for early detection, and counting the new cases infected with the Coronavirus, as 2,172 new cases were detected, bringing the total number of registered cases to 444,398 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of six infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, and the recovery of 2,348 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus.

2172 Provided 103,000 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 103 thousand and 156 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to seven million and 477 thousand and 881 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 75.61 doses per 100 people.





