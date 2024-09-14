Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE is preparing to participate in the World Show Jumping Championship for young horses for the 5, 6 and 7 year old categories, which will be held in the Belgian city of Lanaken from September 18 to 22, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation.

The championship will witness the participation of 3 knights: Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi, Humaid Al Muhairi from Al Shiraa Stables, and knight Mohammed Al Owais from Al Safinat Stables.

Humaid Al Muhairi stressed that the support and patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, and owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, was the main reason for enhancing the competitive capabilities of the UAE’s riders, which paved the way for them to reach the strongest international and global championships and win titles.

Al Muhairi pointed out that he had reached the highest level of readiness to participate in the championship with horses from Al Shiraa Stables, after intensive preparation in the London camp.