The UAE participated in the third G20 Sherpa meeting (G20) In Rio de Janeiro.

His Excellency Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil and Assistant Sherpa for the G20, chaired the meeting. (G20)The participating state delegation. The meeting discussed the latest developments in the financial track, in addition to the working group to establish a global alliance to combat hunger and poverty and the working group to confront climate change..

The meeting also discussed the role of the G20 in easing geopolitical tensions in the international community, with His Excellency Saleh Al Suwaidi stressing the state’s commitment to joint action and international cooperation to achieve sustainable peace..

The UAE’s participation in the G20 reflects its firm commitment to multilateral cooperation and achieving international priorities across all sectors. In this context, the country is committed to supporting the global agenda and building partnerships that benefit the international community and future generations..

The UAE is keen to participate effectively in international forums and organizations, and the country is committed to constructive dialogue that is enhanced through effective platforms that represent developing and emerging economies at the international level..

The UAE’s participation in this meeting comes after it received an invitation from the Brazilian presidency of the group, and this is the third consecutive time it has participated. The UAE has demonstrated its important and effective contributions to the priorities of the G20, during its participation as a guest country in the G20 in France in 2011, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020, Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023..