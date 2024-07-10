Dubai (WAM)

The Executive Committee for Mini Football at the Sports for All Federation announced the national team’s participation in the Gulf Mini Football Championship, which will be hosted by the city of Salalah in Oman next September.

Saeed Al-Ajil, Vice President of the Sports for All Federation and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the game, confirmed the selection of the list of players to participate in the tournament next month, through organizing an internal tournament, in addition to determining all the requirements set for preparation for participation in the Gulf Championship.

He said: “This is certainly an important step after the General Sports Authority approved the participation, and it is an extension of the great efforts made in the past period to develop the game, support its spread in the country, and organize initiatives that support its development, especially after the great success achieved by the country in hosting the Mini Football World Cup last October and November.”