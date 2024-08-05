Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, participated in the Ninth Conference of Ministers of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the Islamic World, which kicked off yesterday in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and will conclude today under the title: “The Role of Ministries of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Promoting the Principles of Moderation and Consolidating the Values ​​of Moderation,” with the participation of Islamic figures from more than 60 countries.

During his intervention in the second session, which was titled: “Shared Human Values: Values ​​of Coexistence and Tolerance,” Dr. Al-Durai spoke about “the practice of tolerance,” reviewing the experience of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in the UAE, stressing that it is an experience that comes within a national strategic project led by the UAE government, under the directives of its wise leadership.

He pointed out that early vigilance and awareness of the expected risks affecting tolerance and coexistence among all components of society can only be achieved through careful monitoring, according to effective standards, considering that tolerance only brings good, and that it is a common circle in which all religions, sects and cultures cooperate, and that the nation-state is a cornerstone in the success of tolerance.