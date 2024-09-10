The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, represented by His Excellency Ahmed Rashid Al-Nayadeeb, its Acting Director General, participated in the ninth meeting of the Assistant Ministers responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held in Doha yesterday..

The meeting discussed many topics related to religious affairs through research, discussion and proposals, and stressed the need to enhance cooperation and continuous coordination to advance common goals, consolidate the tolerant values ​​of the true Islamic religion, support initiatives for coexistence and tolerance, and spread peace among peoples..