A delegation from the Federal National Council’s parliamentary division, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, participated in the second day of the 10th Parliamentary Forum of the BRICS Member States, which was held in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation..

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division includes Her Excellency Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Ahmed Mir Hashem Khouri, members of the Federal National Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication..

In an intervention by the UAE Parliamentary Division, during the discussion of the topic “The role of parliaments in confronting the disintegration of the multilateral trading system and overcoming threats related to the results of global crises”, His Excellency Marwan Al Muhairi stressed the importance of the role of parliaments in confronting challenges and enhancing a cooperative global environment, based on the responsibility of parliaments in enacting laws and formulating policies that contribute to mitigating the negative effects of the fragmentation of the multilateral trading system..

He stressed the importance of legislative capabilities in formulating comprehensive responses to various crises, whether economic, health or geopolitical, which enhances the global trading system and ensures that it keeps pace with human growth and the requirements of sustainable economic development, by coordinating laws and regulations to create a stable trading environment that brings together all parties..

He explained that BRICS parliaments can cooperate in knowledge transfer programmes, and exchange best legislative and regulatory practices in the areas of financial knowledge, financial technologies, trade, tourism and investments, noting that these capacity-building initiatives can enhance the financial environment and achieve stronger financial integration among BRICS members..

He stressed the importance of the role of parliaments in supporting multilateral institutions, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the importance of strengthening these institutions and ensuring that they obtain the necessary resources and funding to support the principles of free and fair trade, noting the importance of the role of the parliamentary bloc in calling for the existence of a strong and effective World Trade Organization to confront the challenges of global trade and promote fair growth.