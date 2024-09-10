The UAE, represented by the UAE Space Agency, the National Space Science and Technology Center, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, participated in the “New Space Horizons between Africa and the Middle East” conference, which was held in New Alamein City in the Arab Republic of Egypt and addressed the most prominent issues and challenges facing the space sector in the region.

The UAE delegation was headed by Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and included Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Eng. Amer Al Sayegh Al Ghafri, Assistant Director General for Space Engineering at the Centre, Eng. Eman Al Shamsi, Project Manager of the Arab Satellite 813, and Hassan Ali Al Shehhi, Senior Specialist for Strategic Partnerships at the General Secretariat of the Arab Space Cooperation Group.

On the sidelines of the conference, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi participated in the tenth meeting of the Arab Space Cooperation Group, which was chaired by the Egyptian Space Agency.

In his speech during the meeting, Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of Arab cooperation in the field of space as a pivotal tool for a prosperous shared future, pointing to the developments of the Arab Satellite 813 project and the UAE’s pioneering role in this field. He stressed that space is one of the vital fields that affects all aspects of life, from technology to sustainable development.

Al Qubaisi explained that the Arab Satellite 813 project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2019, is the first joint space project that brings together Arab countries, and aims to study natural phenomena and analyze environmental resources, which enhances Arab scientific cooperation and serves the needs of the region.

He added that the UAE is committed to developing Arab space capabilities and participating in shaping a shared future based on innovation and technology, calling for participation in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, scheduled to be held next December.

For its part, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre reviewed the UAE’s national space programme during the conference, including satellite projects, the UAE Astronaut Programme, and lunar and asteroid exploration projects.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Centre, stressed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing regional and international cooperation in the field of space, noting that Arab cooperation in this sector represents a strategic step towards achieving sustainable scientific and technological progress.

Engineer Eman Al Shamsi reviewed the latest developments related to the Arab Satellite 813, scheduled to be launched in June 2025, which will provide high-resolution environmental data that supports informed decision-making to protect natural resources. She stressed that the project contributes to developing Arab cadres in the field of space by providing training and educational opportunities for Arab pioneers.