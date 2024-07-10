Copenhagen (WAM)

Abdullah Balaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the United Nations Committee on Critical Minerals for the Energy Transition, hosted by the Danish capital, Copenhagen. The committee discussed the important role of critical minerals in the transition to renewable energy, in the presence of a number of government representatives, organizations and experts from various fields. The committee witnessed the participation of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, where His Excellency discussed the same topic with the members. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, had announced the establishment of the committee during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates in late 2023. The committee devotes its efforts to exchanging views on issues related to critical minerals and how to develop voluntary global principles; with the aim of achieving justice in the energy transition process. Critical minerals for the energy transition are vital components in many current clean energy technologies, including wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles, and electrical energy storage units. Abdullah Balaa participated in various discussions, including trade and investment, building climate resilience, and enhancing protection mechanisms, where he highlighted the importance of these minerals in achieving the green transition. He explained that the committee has great potential to make a tangible difference, stressing the need to stimulate economic opportunities and support communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

He stressed the importance of opening up investment opportunities for the mining sector to avoid delaying the energy transition process, pointing out the importance of focusing on areas of convergence and meeting points, taking into account the factors affecting the production and use of minerals critical to the energy transition, and the continuous movement of their international markets. He exchanged views with representatives of the relevant authorities on the social, economic, climatic and environmental aspects of the materials needed to achieve the transition in the energy sector. During his participation in the committee meeting, Abdullah Balaa stressed the importance of strengthening international multilateral action to address the economic and social challenges facing the regions most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

He reviewed a number of current climate challenges, such as water scarcity and the increasing demand for critical minerals for energy, highlighting the need to develop a clear roadmap for the use of extractive minerals. He stressed the need for concerted efforts to ensure an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector that includes everyone, leaves no one behind, and provides sustainable social and economic opportunities in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He pointed out the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation, and providing easy financing, which is one of the main themes that the COP29 conference in Baku will focus on. He also called for developing common and voluntary principles to guide the sustainable and fair extraction of critical minerals, and finding practical and bold solutions that are mutually beneficial. In conclusion, Abdullah Balalaa called on all participants to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the committee to set a new path through which countries and societies can achieve sustainable social and economic development, while applying the principles necessary to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector. As part of the UAE’s efforts in climate action through the United Nations Committee on Critical Minerals for the Energy Transition, in addition to investments in green energy, and support for climate action around the world, the UAE announced that it will co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference with Senegal, with the aim of building on the success achieved at the COP28 conference held in 2023.