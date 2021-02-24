Tomorrow, Thursday, the State of Kuwait will participate in the celebrations of its sixtieth national day, in affirmation of the level of fraternal relations and the solid strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries, which are united by common belonging and common history, and their partnership has been strengthened in coordination and sincere dialogue.

The celebration comes under the slogan “One Fate and Common Goals”, as the UAE witnesses a series of distinctive events and performances to celebrate the Kuwaiti National Day, which falls on February 25 of each year. The activities include lighting a number of the most prominent urban landmarks in the colors of the sisterly State of Kuwait and placing slogans and banners of congratulations in Shopping centers in all the Emirates, and organizing cultural and heritage celebrations.

The strategic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait continues to grow rapidly in all political, economic, social and cultural fields in light of the support and patronage of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State. Sister Kuwait.

Kuwait enjoys a prominent position with the leadership in the UAE, reflecting the depth of the historical and brotherly relations between the two countries. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, said: “The Emirates is for Kuwait and Kuwait is for the Emirates.” Kuwait’s pivotal and historical role in strengthening Gulf brotherhood ties is highly regarded by the leadership in the UAE, which is always looking to complete the march of joint Gulf action.