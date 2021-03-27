Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, government and private institutions, companies and hotels in the various emirates of the country turned off the lights for an hour, in solidarity with nearly 2 billion people around the world, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by adopting methods to reduce energy consumption.

Yesterday, the darkness drew all the Emirates in the country, standing with the largest global environmental event, which is “Earth Hour”, where unnecessary lights in buildings and landmarks across the seven emirates were turned off from 8:30 pm for an hour.

Many vital sites in Abu Dhabi have turned off their lights, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Emirates Palace, and Union Towers, and many government agencies have called on community members to reduce excessive energy consumption, reduce global warming, regulate consumption, and protect the environment and resources. Natural.

An individual can reduce his energy consumption by reducing his fingerprint on the emission of greenhouse gases that lead to climate change, by making sure that electrical appliances are switched off and lights off before going to sleep or when you are outside the home, and by replacing traditional lamps with energy-saving, high-efficiency and less-consuming lamps, and using Energy saving appliances in the office or home.

The Founder’s Memorial also turned off all its lights at the appointed time, so that the “chandelier” remains, which reflects the features of the late Sheikh Zayed’s image from various angles, in an innovative and unique design, radiating the features of Sheikh Zayed, who inspired us with his ideas and visions to preserve the environmental components.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police participated by turning off all lighting lamps in the General Command building, police stations, and all its facilities.