The UAE delegation, headed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, participated in the BRICS Youth Summit in the Russian Federation, which discussed the most important youth issues and initiatives in the fields of education, training and skills development, entrepreneurship, science, technology and innovation, volunteer work, health and sports..

This participation comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to support youth participation in achieving major national goals and enhancing its global standing, and in commitment to international cooperation and exchange of expertise, best practices and opportunities within the framework of youth engagement in the BRICS organization..

Commenting on this participation, His Excellency Al Neyadi stressed the UAE’s approach since its establishment, which is based on supporting youth by developing youth initiatives that keep pace with the requirements of the era and future developments..

He said that the vision of the wise leadership has been clear from the beginning, as it considers youth the pillar of the future and the strength of the nation, and that involving them at the international level is important to develop their capabilities in order to empower them and provide them with the skills and knowledge that enable them to face challenges and contribute effectively to building a sustainable and advanced society..

Al Neyadi added that our participation in the BRICS Youth Summit reflects the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation and exchange of expertise to contribute to achieving global development goals, noting that the summit’s discussion topics on the youth sector and with the participation of youth constituted an effective platform that gave BRICS member states new common horizons through which they seek to enhance their efforts towards supporting youth to play a fundamental role in all fields, and providing opportunities for them to be pioneers of change and creativity in their societies..

On the sidelines of the summit, His Excellency the Minister of State for Youth Affairs met with Emirati youth studying in Russian universities and participating in the summit, and discussed with them their essential role in developing the development paths in the UAE..

The UAE youth participated in the UAE Youth Global Initiative at the BRICS Youth Summit in Ulyanovsk, Russia, which aims to provide a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on enhancing the role of youth, empowering them and developing their capabilities in various vital sectors, through a presentation of initiatives and best international practices that contribute to supporting youth..

The participating youth stressed that the wise leadership in the UAE attaches utmost importance to youth, considering them the focus of development and the foundation of societal progress, and the strength and energy to achieve national goals by building a bright future for future generations. Therefore, it has always sought to provide all means that enable us to achieve our ambitions and develop our skills in various fields..

The youth pointed out that their presence in such international summits enhances their culture, capabilities and potential, and motivates them to work on achieving more accomplishments that raise the name of the UAE globally, and that their participation in international forums with the support of the state is a valuable opportunity that has given them new horizons, and that their participation in the “BRICS Youth Summit” in the friendly Russian Federation comes as an affirmation of this continuous support and the state’s keenness to enable its youth to gain expertise and learn from international experiences, which enables them to contribute effectively to building a better future for our country and the world as a whole..