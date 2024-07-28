The UAE participated in the “Muslim Youth Forum of BRICS Member States”, which was held under the slogan “Creativity.. Responsibility.. Leadership..” in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference “The Spiritual Silk Road”.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, welcomed the youth of the countries participating in the global event during his participation in the forum, along with Mohammed Ghanem Al Muhairi, representative of the UAE Youth Community..

In a speech during the “Open Heart” meeting for the youth of the BRICS countries, which was held at the National Library in Kazan as part of the forum’s activities, Al Dhaheri called for the necessity of spreading the values ​​of peace-loving in the hearts of the youth, describing Kazan as a meeting place for cultures and religions, and praised the youth seeking to acquire knowledge..

An open dialogue took place between the youth of the participating countries on “the right directions for youth development”, stressing that the cultural diversity of the BRICS countries allows Muslim youth around the world to get to know each other and expressed their desire for more such conferences to build bridges of communication between the youth of the world..