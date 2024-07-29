The UAE participated in the BRICS Muslim Youth Forum, which was held under the slogan “Creativity.. Responsibility.. Leadership” in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference “The Spiritual Silk Road”.

During his participation in the forum, the Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, along with the representative of the UAE youth community, Mohammed Ghanem Al Muhairi, welcomed the youth of the countries participating in the global event.

In a speech during the “Open Heart” meeting for the youth of the BRICS countries, which was held at the National Library in Kazan as part of the forum’s activities, Al Dhaheri called for spreading the values ​​of peace in the hearts of the youth, describing Kazan as having become a meeting place for cultures and religions.

He praised the youth who seek to gain knowledge.

An open dialogue took place between the youth of the participating countries on “The Right Directions for Youth Development”, during which they stressed that the cultural diversity of the BRICS countries allows Muslim youth around the world to get to know each other, and they expressed their desire for more such conferences to build bridges of communication between the youth of the world.