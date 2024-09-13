Her Excellency Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz and Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, members of the Federal National Council and representatives of the UAE Parliamentary Division, participated in the 10th World Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which opened yesterday and is organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in cooperation with the Armenian Parliament in the capital, Yerevan..

Sarah Falaknaz, a member of the Federal National Council and Vice President of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, delivered the UAE Parliamentary Division’s speech at the conference, which continues until tomorrow and is titled “Avoiding Lost Generations: Preserving Education and Employment in All Circumstances.” The UAE delegation also includes His Excellency Majid Mohammed Al Mazrouei, a member of the Federal National Council..

Falaknaz reviewed the efforts and measures taken by the UAE to confront crises, stressing that youth occupy an important place in the state’s agenda and vision..

She pointed out the Ministry of Education’s measures during the Covid-19 pandemic and the direct transition to distance learning, which ensured that students could continue their education without interruption and helped access digital resources to mitigate the impact on their academic progress..

She noted that the UAE Volunteers platform enabled young people to actively participate in pandemic response efforts, contributing to healthcare, logistics and social services..

She added that the UAE encourages youth and involves them in decision-making, explaining that the first-ever Youth Climate Champion has been appointed to ensure that youth voices are central to the COP discussions.(COP28) Launching the Youth Climate Ambassadors Programme, the Green Youth Council, the UAE’s Strategic Initiative for Net Zero Emissions 2050 and Youth for Sustainability.

In a related context, Sarah Falaknaz discussed parliamentary cooperation relations with His Excellency Adrian Charles Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Mauritius..

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the conference, was attended by a delegation from the Parliamentary Division, which included Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi and Majid Mohammed Al Mazrouei, members of the Federal National Council..

His Excellency Adrian Charles Duval praised the strong relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of strengthening them in various fields..