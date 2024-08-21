Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first batch of the UAE delegation arrived at the Paralympic Village in Paris, which includes male and female track and field and cycling players, as they await the start of their participation in the “Paris 2024” Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 28 to September 8.

The first batch of the mission headed through Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, carrying great ambitions to honor the country in this largest sporting event in the world. Members of the shooting game will also join them tomorrow, Friday, then the judo game on September 2nd, noting that the UAE is participating in the competitions with 13 male and female players.

The first batch of the mission arrived at the village headquarters, and the final preparations are underway to participate in the competitions in which everyone is looking forward to appearing in the best possible way and exerting their utmost efforts.

Majid Al-Osaimi, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, confirmed that all indicators confirm an increase in the continent’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, between 25 and 28%, after it was 19% in the Rio 2016 Paralympics. He explained that Asian countries, with their large numbers at the global level, have achieved qualitative leaps in various sports, crowning strategic plans. He said: “The UAE is qualified to compete for titles in the Paris Paralympics, thanks to the elements present in the participating games. The team has not been absent from the podium since its participation in the Sydney Paralympics in 2000.”

He added: “We have developed a development plan to advance the sports of this category and its practitioners, and we have implemented many programs for different categories, through elements that work with male and female players, such as the coach and referee, and the last tournament in China last year revealed positive data for Asian countries, through the results and breaking records.”

Al-Osaimi explained his participation in the organizing committee for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, in his capacity as President of the Asian Paralympic Games, through the various competitions, and in the opening and closing ceremonies.

A comprehensive programme of meetings with officials from international bodies and federations was announced on the sidelines of the event, targeting joint cooperation, including the International Federation for Mental Disability Sports (FIRTS), in addition to the heads of the world’s continents, with the aim of activating regional games, especially in Africa, and discussing the use of European expertise.

Al-Osaimi stated that the strategic plan of the Asian Federation includes opening the door to cooperation with federations outside the framework of people of determination, by holding meetings in Paris with the International and Asian Football Federations, to discuss benefiting from their social responsibility programmes, and using the other side of football for the benefit of people of determination.