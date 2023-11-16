AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 16/11/2023 – 21:24

The United Arab Emirates, which will host the UN climate summit in two weeks, inaugurated this Thursday (16) one of the largest solar energy plants in the world.

The oil country committed in July to tripling its renewable energy capacity in the coming years, while at the same time planning to increase its oil production from three million to five million barrels per day by 2027.

Located in the desert, 30 km south of the capital Abu Dhabi, the Al Dhafra project is 60% controlled by two UAE public companies, TAQA and Masdar, while the remaining 40% belongs to China’s Jinko Power Technology and France’s EDF.

Its photovoltaic panels cover an area of ​​21 km² and have the capacity to generate 2 gigawatts and power 160,000 homes, according to those responsible for the project.

Bruno Bensasson, responsible for EDF’s renewable energy branch, told AFP that the project “will make it possible to avoid the emission of around 2 million tons of greenhouse gases per year”.

The UAE has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, but considering only national emissions and excluding the impact of exported hydrocarbons.

The Climate Action Tracker initiative considers these ambitions “insufficient” and criticizes the Gulf country for its intention to increase fossil fuel production.

Dubai will host COP28, the UN climate conference, from November 30th to December 12th.

The chairman of the event will be Sultan Al Jaber, head of the renewable energy company Masdar, but also the national oil company ADNOC.