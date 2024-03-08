Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement regarding activating a sea corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The statement said: “The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is tragic, as Palestinian families and innocent children are in dire need of basic needs. For this reason, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States announce their intention to open a sea corridor to deliver additional much-needed aid by sea.”

He added: “Cyprus’s leadership in establishing the (Amalthea Initiative), which defines the mechanism for safely shipping aid from Cyprus to Gaza via sea, was an essential part of activating the joint efforts to launch the sea corridor.”

He added: “Our countries intend to build on this model to provide sufficient additional aid by sea, and to cooperate with the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, who is in charge of facilitating, coordinating and verifying the flow of aid arriving in Gaza in accordance with the Security Council resolution of United Nations 2720. The tireless efforts made by the UAE to mobilize support for this initiative will lead to sending the first shipment of food by sea to the residents of Gaza.

The statement said: “Cyprus will hold a meeting of senior officials soon to discuss how to speed up this maritime canal to support those who need assistance, as this canal supports aid provided via land and air, which also passes through Egypt and Jordan.”

The statement indicated that the United States announced an emergency mission led by the US Army to establish a temporary naval dock in Gaza, in cooperation with humanitarian partners and other countries, aimed at delivering large quantities of aid by sea, and in close coordination with the government of Israel.

He added: “Delivering humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by sea is a complex matter, and our countries are committed to evaluating and strengthening efforts to ensure the delivery of aid as effectively as possible, as this sea corridor can and must be part of ongoing efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods.” To Gaza via all available routes.”

He said: “We will continue to work with Israel to expand aid delivery operations by land, and we stress the need to facilitate the opening of additional roads and crossings to transport more aid to the largest number of people. We stress that protecting civilian lives is an essential component of international humanitarian law and must be respected, and we must all strive to ensure that aid reaches the people who need it most.”