Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The UAE government will hold the annual meetings in its new session, starting tomorrow and over a period of two days, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers of the UAE government, all local governments and various federal and local authorities, to discuss current development projects, and set developmental visions and projects for the future of the UAE, leading to its centenary 2071. .

The UAE is preparing to create a bright future, with the ambitious thought and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers, owners of Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

National leadership figures from the federal and local government agencies participate in the annual government meetings. The annual meetings aim to unify government work as a single system at the federal and local levels, discuss development issues annually, and at all government levels, in the presence of all decision-makers, and involve the national sectors in developing a vision. development of the country, up to the year 2071.

The meetings include a number of specialized workshops and discussions of the development of national indicators. These official annual meetings are considered the largest, most comprehensive and deepest platform that brings together the UAE’s work team from federal and local government agencies to discuss the challenges facing the development process.

The idea of ​​the annual meetings of the UAE government came when the UAE approved organizing an annual national gathering under the name “Annual Meetings of the UAE Government” in June 2017, with the aim of unifying government work as a single system at the federal and local levels, and discussing development issues annually at all government levels in the presence of officials. And decision makers and the involvement of national sectors in setting the development vision for the country, leading to the centenary of the Emirates.

Leading government approach

In interviews conducted by the “Union” with a number of officials, they emphasized that these annual meetings reflect the integrative vision on which the founding fathers built the state of the federation, by providing an inclusive platform for members of the UAE government team at both the federal and local levels to manufacture the future of the Emirates with clear and unified directions aimed at achieving the axes. UAE Centennial 2071, and reaching the first positions in the world.

Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, said, “The annual meetings are a pioneering government approach in working hand in hand with the community in order to shape the future of a nation that moves forward towards the paths of global leadership in various fields.”

He added: Our wise leadership emphasizes our important role in creating a future titled leadership for the nation, noting the rich discussions that the sessions will witness dealing with a number of important national issues.

He pointed out that the annual meetings of the UAE government are meetings in order to anticipate a bright future for our benevolent country, which has succeeded in controlling the achievements with the help of its children, stressing that the dynamism of government work in the UAE is derived from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which was Focusing on human capital. He pointed out that the expected discussions in this important event enrich the future, and present clear plans for government action in the next stage, stressing that the UAE, with solidarity and cohesion, is moving forward in a bright future for our benevolent country and in the process of achievement and development in various sectors.

Always the best for the country and the citizen

For his part, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said, “This event embodies the belief of the wise leadership and the government in the importance of always searching for the best for the country and the citizen, and continuing the path of excellence and achievement, and aspiring to reach the first positions globally in various indicators, and to achieve development and prosperity.” in various sectors.”

He added, “With the launch of the annual meetings of the UAE government, a new step will be launched towards achieving the aspirations and aspirations of our people for a promising future for our generations and promoting the UAE’s renaissance and the happiness of its people.” These meetings will have a role in promoting the UAE’s renaissance and the happiness of the citizen.

He stressed the role of these annual meetings in developing future plans to complement the achievements made by the country in the past years, as the UAE witnessed many successes over more than 50 years, while it was ignorant of being among the major countries during these few decades. He pointed out that this annual event constitutes a pioneering initiative on the part of the state in presenting a vision and renewed ideas for the process of government work in the UAE, stressing that the United Arab Emirates has witnessed distinct stages of development since the beginning of its development path, as 5 inspiring decades have passed since the stages of establishment, and it is looking forward with optimism. And ambition and confidence to another 5 decades, leading to a blessed centenary ».

For his part, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Health Authority in Dubai, said, “The UAE has made its present by itself, and is capable, with the same spirit, of creating its future that guarantees sustainable goodness and prosperity for generations, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, May God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

He added, “The UAE continues its distinguished path, and prepares for tomorrow with an ambitious thought and vision that anticipates the prospects of the future, which requires working as one harmonious and effective team that presents the summary of its creativity to integrate through it the future national visions.”

He pointed out that these annual meetings come after the UAE has recovered from the repercussions of the “Covid 19” pandemic, which affected the whole world, and the UAE was able, during this “pandemic”, to present a leading global model in dealing with pandemics and epidemics. He stated that the annual meetings will focus, in one of its axes, on issues of complementarity of roles, promotion of public health, prevention of pandemics and epidemics, and others related to communicable diseases.

Long range strategies

Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said: “The UAE government attaches great importance to achieving a better life for its children and making them happy, and today it is supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the vision and follow-up of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, it has become more flexible, effective and responsive to the requirements of the present and the future.

She stressed the importance of the annual meetings of the UAE government in drawing up plans, work programs and policies, harmonizing and coordinating federal and local strategies, and starting work on planning for the UAE Centennial 2071, which constitutes a comprehensive and expanded government action program that includes developing long-term national strategies to perpetuate the reputation of the UAE and empower it knowledgeably, economically and socially. She pointed out that human happiness and well-being is the primary and most important goal of these meetings, by discussing new areas of investment in human capital, promoting investment in vital sectors, building the Emirati values ​​system for future generations, raising the level of productivity in the national economy, and consolidating community solidarity and cohesion.