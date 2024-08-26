Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Bayanat, a provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions and a subsidiary of G42, confirmed that the launch of the Foresight-1 synthetic lens aperture radar satellite is a significant achievement that enhances the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as it is the first satellite of the UAE’s space program for Earth observation, through which the country joins the top 20 countries in the world that are active in the field of operating and managing this category of satellites.

Hassan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, said: “Foresight-1 places the UAE among the prestigious list of 20 countries around the world that operate space assets for Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which strengthens its position in the space sector and supports its growing capabilities in this field.”

He pointed out that the strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Yahsat is based on deploying a constellation of satellites using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology in the near future, but the final details and timetables in this regard are subject to final technical approvals.

He explained that since the initial announcement of the launch of the Earth Observation Program in 2023, the two companies have been implementing the strategic plan for the Earth Observation System, starting with the Foresight-1 satellite.

“After the successful launch of Foresight-1, we can now operate space assets that are ready to fly over the Middle East region repeatedly and in record time,” he added, stressing the continuation of work on expanding the constellation and its capabilities, which will in turn directly impact geospatial solutions in terms of accuracy and time, and contribute to opening new horizons for serving local and international customers and partners.

reflected signal

He stated that what distinguishes the Foresight-1 satellite is that it provides continuous, high-resolution monitoring solutions using SAR technology, which is an active sensor system that illuminates the Earth’s surface and measures the reflected signal to provide high-resolution images. He pointed out that unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR satellites can capture images day or night, regardless of weather conditions or sunlight reflection. He said that this technology will enhance the quality of geospatial solutions and services provided by Bayanat and Yahsat, and enhance our capabilities in disaster management, marine surveillance and smart mobility applications. He pointed out that Emiratis constituted more than 30% of the Earth Observation Program team, reflecting the commitment to developing highly qualified national cadres in one of the most vital sectors.

Regarding the expected merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, he expected the merger to be completed before the end of this year, subject to obtaining final approvals from regulatory authorities in the UAE and internationally.

He pointed out that the merger contributes to establishing Space 42, a leading Emirati company in the space sector with a global footprint, supporting the country’s efforts to achieve the directions of the National Space Strategy 2030.

strategy

Hassan Al Hosani stressed that Space 42 will continue on the same path to achieve the goals of the UAE National Space Strategy 2030, and support the country’s efforts to develop its space capabilities, support national security, enhance innovation, encourage international cooperation, drive economic growth, and enhance urban development through space technology.