The digital government confirmed that the validity of a residence visa varies according to its type and the guarantor, reviewing in a report eight types of residence visas provided by the state to foreigners, and how to apply for a residence visa if the person works inside or outside the UAE, or if he is retired or runs a business in the country, or if he is studying in the UAE or wants to bring his family members to live with him in the UAE.

Golden residency

The Golden Visa allows long-term residency for certain categories of foreigners residing in the UAE, or wishing to come to it, and enables them to live, work, invest and study without the need for a guarantor or host, while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Visa categories include investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, top students and graduates, humanitarians and frontline workers.

“Blue Visa”

A type of long-term residence visa for 10 years, granted to individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of environmental protection, whether marine, land or air, or sustainability and its modern technologies, or the circular economy or other fields, whether from inside or outside the UAE.

The “Blue Residence” specifically targets supporters of environmental efforts from members of international organizations, global companies, members of civil society associations and institutions, recipients of international awards, and contributors to environmental work from distinguished activists and researchers from within the country and residents responsible for the environment.

Those eligible to obtain the blue residency can apply directly through the services page on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, or through the nomination of the competent authorities in the country for the nominated persons.

Residence for work

To obtain a residence visa in the UAE for work, you have three options: the regular work visa, the green residence visa, and the support services visa.

The regular work visa is issued to foreigners working in the private and government sectors and free zones, while the green residence visa is issued to skilled workers for a period of 5 years, and the last type of residence visa for work is issued to support service workers or domestic workers.

Residence for remote work

A virtual work visa allows a foreigner working outside the UAE to reside and live here legally.

The visa is issued for a period of one year and enables the foreigner to enter and live in the UAE, and perform his work for an employer outside the country in accordance with the terms and conditions issued with the visa.

Residence for business establishment

The UAE offers a green residency visa to investors who establish or engage in business activities within the country.

The green residency was created for the investor or partner in a commercial activity without a guarantor for a period of 5 years, renewable, to replace the previous investor residency, which was for a period of two years, with simpler conditions and greater benefits.

The requirements for the Green Card Residency Visa for investors include: approval of the investment and proof of the value of the investment or partnership. In the event that the foreigner is in more than one license, the total capital invested is taken into account in meeting the prescribed percentage, approval of the competent local authorities and a license for the applicant to practice the activity.

Study accommodation

The student can reside in the UAE for the purpose of studying, whether the guarantor is one of his parents residing in the UAE or is sponsored by one of the accredited universities or colleges in which he studies in the UAE. The country also provides outstanding students with a residence visa.

Gold up to 10 years.

Retired expatriate residence

A resident over the age of 55 can apply for a 5-year residence visa.

Accommodation for family members

A resident, whether an employee, investor or business owner, who holds a valid residency permit may bring his family members and request a residency visa for them in the UAE. Currently, the profession requirement has been replaced by income, which only requires a minimum salary of AED 4,000 per month or a salary of AED 3,000 and housing. The conditions for issuing or renewing a residency visa also include that all family members over the age of 18 undergo a medical fitness test determined by the state.