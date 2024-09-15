Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, considered that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan, and that the warring parties must work to find a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the UAE’s continued support for Sudan and its people.

His Excellency said via his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “There is no military solution in Sudan, and the warring parties must work to find a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

He added: “The UAE will continue to support Sudan and its people, and this war must stop now.”

The day before yesterday, the UAE announced the launch of new humanitarian initiatives in Chad, and a contribution of $10.25 million to the United Nations to support Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The $10.25 million will go to UN agencies with expertise in supporting women, with $3 million going to the World Health Organization to support the health of Sudanese refugees’ mothers and children in Chad.

$2 million will be allocated to UNFPA for women’s health and gender-based violence programmes for Sudanese refugees, and $250,000 will be allocated to support the gender response programme in Chad within the United Nations World Food Programme.

The UAE will provide $3 million of the contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for programmes to enhance social cohesion among Sudanese refugee women and Chadian women in the host community. In addition, $2 million will be allocated to the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which directly funds women-led civil society groups.

These efforts confirm the UAE’s commitment to meeting the urgent needs of women and children in the region, with a particular focus on providing healthcare, psychological and social support, and essential assistance.

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than $3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people, confirming its commitment to helping those in need in times of crisis.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided $230 million in humanitarian aid and dispatched 159 relief aircraft, delivering more than 10,000 tons of food, medical supplies, and relief supplies. In addition, the UAE has built two field hospitals in Chad, providing medical treatment to more than 45,000 people.

Furthermore, the UAE continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict and an urgent cessation of violence as a key demand.

The UAE has stressed on various occasions that Sudan is in dire need of an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and has stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access and a return to a civilian-led government.

The UAE stresses that it will remain a strong partner to the Sudanese people, with whom it has historical ties.