The United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco have successfully completed talks aimed at reaching a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two sister countries.

The final touches have been put on the terms of this historic agreement, which inaugurates a new era of joint economic growth within the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade of Morocco, signed a joint statement announcing the successful completion of the talks and reaching the final terms of the agreement.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi welcomed the successful completion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement talks with Morocco and reaching its final terms in preparation for signing it at a later time.

His Excellency said: “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Morocco is an important addition to the global economic agreements programme that the country continues to implement with the aim of expanding its network of trade and investment partners around the world through concluding promising partnerships with markets of strategic importance regionally and internationally on the international trade map. The agreement seeks to achieve mutual interests, especially in sectors such as tourism, energy, manufacturing and agriculture, and to achieve long-term prosperity and prosperity for the two brotherly peoples.”

In turn, His Excellency Ryad Mezzour, Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade, said that within the framework of implementing the contents of the declaration signed by the leaderships of the two countries on December 4, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which aims to establish an innovative, renewed and solid partnership between the two brotherly countries, I signed today with my brother His Excellency Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, the joint ministerial declaration on completing negotiations between the two countries regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

He added: “The scope of this agreement goes beyond the field of liberalizing trade exchanges, to include several areas related to investments and economic cooperation, which makes this agreement a model framework for establishing solid foundations for raising the level of joint cooperation in the economic and investment fields.”

The agreement, which will be formally signed later, ratified and entered into force, aims to stimulate the free flow of goods and services between the two sister countries by removing unnecessary barriers to trade, creating flexible rules of origin for goods, improving market access for services, and enhancing customs coordination.

The agreement also creates new platforms to stimulate the flow of mutual investments and build partnerships between the private sector and business communities on both sides, with a focus on priority sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure, mining, food security, transportation, logistics, information and communications technology, and others.

Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Morocco is witnessing a remarkable boom, reaching $1.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 30% compared to 2022 and a growth of more than 83% over its levels before the global pandemic, specifically in 2019. The UAE is also the largest Arab investor in Morocco, with total investments amounting to $15 billion in a variety of strategic projects.

The Kingdom of Morocco is the sixth largest economy in the African continent. In 2023, the GDP reached $152.4 billion, and is expected to grow by 3.5% by the end of 2024. There are promising prospects for the growth and development of the Moroccan economy, especially the services sector, which is the largest contributor to the GDP at 54%, and the industrial sector, which contributes 23%.

It is noteworthy that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Program aims to expand the country’s network of trade and investment partners to achieve its strategic goal of increasing the UAE’s foreign trade in non-oil goods to 4 trillion dirhams by 2031.

The positive impact of the agreements that entered into force within the programme has been evident on the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade, which continues to achieve unprecedented record levels and record growth rates during 2022, 2023 and the first half of 2024.