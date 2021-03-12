In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with them and isolate them, the Ministry announced that 239,525 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

The Emirati news agency, WAM, published on Twitter, “Health is conducting 239,525 examinations as part of its plans to expand the scope of examinations and reveal 2,250 new cases of the new Corona virus, 1,736 recoveries and 9 deaths during the past 24 hours.”