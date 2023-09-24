Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in his account on the X website: “To our young men and women in the Emirates, I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman, who represents youth issues, conveys their opinions, and follows up on government files that concern them, to be a Minister/Minister of Youth with us.” In the UAE government.

He added: “We want him to be knowledgeable about the issues of his homeland, aware of the reality of his society, field-based in his work, rational in his presentation, courageous and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the soil of his homeland.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continued: “We ask those who find themselves competent, capable and honest to be Minister of Youth to write to us in the Council of Ministers via “[email protected]”, and God grants success first and last to all that is good.”