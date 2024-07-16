The UAE’s pioneering model in employing artificial intelligence solutions and accelerating their use in comprehensive development paths was a major and pivotal topic in the session on the prospects of smart and sustainable future cities and the uses of artificial intelligence, which was organized by the Office of International Relations of the Mayor of New York City, with the attendance of members of the UAE delegation participating in the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2024..

The UAE delegation participated in the session, which witnessed a wide presence of international delegations and UN programmes. It discussed sustainability opportunities in future cities and the potential of employing artificial intelligence as a positive tool to enhance government work that combines development and sustainability in cities and regions..

The session was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness, and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Michel Melenaer, Assistant Secretary-General and Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, Her Excellency Amna bint Zaal Al Muhairi, Consul General of the UAE in New York, Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner for International Relations and Partners of the Mayor’s Office of New York, and a large number of international officials and experts..

The UAE delegation participating in the session reviewed the UAE model in employing artificial intelligence to support sustainable development efforts, and the UAE government’s keenness to expand opportunities for using artificial intelligence and enhance international partnerships to develop government and development work globally, in a way that achieves sustainable economic, social and knowledge growth and stimulates research, development and innovation at the level of societies, governments and countries, by benefiting from the international cooperative approach adopted by the UAE..

UAE uses technology to sustain development

His Excellency Abdullah Lootah said that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has established a pioneering model in employing and investing in artificial intelligence solutions to sustain the structures, components and environment of smart cities and communities of the future, which place people at the core of designing, developing and providing their services. He pointed out that the global journey towards achieving sustainable development requires activating various innovative technologies, with a sense of responsibility and a full degree of effective governance to improve human life and avoid any negative effects, considering that technologies are catalysts for positive transformation towards a more sustainable future..

Lottah reviewed the role of qualitative programmes that combine innovation, governance and performance efficiency, such as the Government Knowledge Exchange Programme, through which the UAE shares the best practices of transparency and efficiency in government operations with many countries and governments according to the model of building partnerships to achieve goals..

“As we look to the future, achieving sustainable development and its goals requires a focus on enabling inclusive partnerships, building and building on technological capabilities, and working together to bridge the digital divide, for a future where technology improves the lives of people and communities around the world,” he added. Lootah thanked the New York City Office of International Affairs for organizing the session and highlighting the importance of technology and AI solutions to ensure a sustainable future..

United Nations High-Level Political Forum

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations’ main platform for sustainable development issues. Since its establishment in 2012, it has played a pivotal role in following up and reviewing the implementation at the country level of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development..

This session of the International Forum is held under the theme “Advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Eradicating Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises: Effectively Implementing Sustainable, Resilient and Innovative Solutions”. The delegations participating in this year’s edition of the Forum, throughout its duration from 8 to 17 July 2024, are working on in-depth reviews of five of the Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 1, which is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere; Goal 2, to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture; Goal 13, which supports climate action and calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its repercussions; Goal 16, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for all to achieve sustainable development, provide justice for all and build effective institutions that are characterized by efficient performance; and Goal 17, which focuses on establishing global partnerships to enhance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals..