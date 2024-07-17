The UAE’s pioneering model in employing artificial intelligence solutions and accelerating their use in comprehensive development paths was a main and pivotal topic in the session on the prospects of smart and sustainable future cities and the uses of artificial intelligence, which was organized by the Office of International Relations of the Mayor of New York City, with the attendance of members of the UAE delegation participating in the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2024.

The UAE delegation participated in the session, which witnessed a wide presence of international delegations and UN programmes. It discussed sustainability opportunities in future cities and the potential of employing artificial intelligence as a positive tool to enhance government work that combines development and sustainability in cities and regions.

The session was attended by Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals; Michel Mlinar, Assistant Secretary-General and Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme; Amna bin Zaal Al Muhairi, Consul General of the UAE in New York; Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner for International Relations and Partnerships at the Mayor’s Office of New York; and a large number of international officials and experts.

The UAE delegation participating in the session reviewed the UAE model in employing artificial intelligence to support sustainable development efforts, and the UAE government’s keenness to expand opportunities for using artificial intelligence, and enhance international partnerships to develop government and development work globally, in a way that achieves sustainable economic, social and knowledge growth, and stimulates research, development and innovation at the level of societies, governments and countries, by benefiting from the international cooperative approach adopted by the UAE.

Abdullah Lootah said that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has established a pioneering model in employing and investing in artificial intelligence solutions to sustain the structures, components and environment of smart cities and communities of the future, which place people at the core of designing, developing and providing their services. He pointed out that the global journey towards achieving sustainable development requires activating various innovative technologies, with a sense of responsibility and a full degree of effective governance to improve human life and avoid any negative effects, considering that technologies are catalysts for positive transformation towards a more sustainable future.