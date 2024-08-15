The UAE Mission in Tokyo has urged UAE citizens in Japan to exercise caution due to the expected tropical cyclone “Ampil” on the eastern coast of the Kanto and Tohoku regions.
The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
