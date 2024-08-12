The UAE Mission in Athens urges UAE citizens in the Republic of Greece to exercise caution due to forest fires in northeastern Attica and surrounding areas..
The mission also stresses the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180044444 or 0097180024 and register in the Tawajudi service..
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#UAE #Mission #Athens #Calls #UAE #Citizens #Exercise #Caution #Due #Forest #Fires
Leave a Reply