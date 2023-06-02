He added that the stakes for the growth of the global economy are linked to creating more investment opportunities in the sectors of the new economy, including the space industry, food, agriculture, health care, transportation, renewable energy, circular economy models and advanced technology, in addition to investing in developing digital infrastructure and employing artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

He explained, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency during the “Make in the UAE” forum, that the UAE was able to record record growth rates during the year 2022, as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.6 percent, which is one of the highest economic growth rates in the world.

He pointed out that expectations during 2023 indicate that the UAE economy will continue to grow at a rate of 3.9 percent, with non-oil output growing by 4.2 percent, and the rate will rise in 2024 to 4.3 percent of GDP and 4.6 percent of non-oil output.

green shift

In a related context, the UAE Minister of Economy said that his country aims to transform into a global model of green growth and a circular economy, which contributes to the sustainability of economic growth in light of working in cooperation with partners to open new markets for local exports, enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and develop the business environment.

He added that the industrial and manufacturing sector is one of the priority sectors, and it is one of the pillars of enhancing the soft power of our national economy and a major enabler to enhance its competitiveness in international markets.

He pointed out that the local UAE industry is able to compete in regional and global markets in many fields such as aviation, transportation, logistics, renewable energy, mining, food, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries, and others.

Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri expected that the national economy would witness growth for the year 2023, higher than the announced estimates, for several reasons. The latest data shows that the purchasing managers’ index rose to the highest level in five months, amid stronger growth in new orders, and stocks of purchases expanded at the highest rate in five years.

He added: “The new comprehensive economic partnership agreements that will enter into force or will be announced will further support growth. In addition to the various initiatives and strategies aimed at increasing the UAE’s attractiveness to talents and competencies. Foreign direct investments and capital flows are also witnessing significant growth, which reflects investors’ confidence in country’s economic policies.

The following are the most important statements of the UAE Minister of Economy: