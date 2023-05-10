The minister expressed support for phasing out fossil fuel emissions using capture and storage technologies while promoting the use of renewable energy, saying that this strategy allows countries to combat global warming while continuing to produce oil, gas and coal.

Stop fossil fuels

“The renewable space is moving forward and accelerating very rapidly, but we’re not even close to being able to say we can cut out fossil fuels and just rely on clean, renewable energy,” she said on the sidelines of the Agricultural Climate Innovation Summit in Washington.

She added, “We are now in a transitional phase, and this transition must be fair and practical, because not all countries have the resources.”

The UAE and the United States are co-hosting the Agricultural Climate Innovation Summit.

renewable energy goals

The Group of Seven countries agreed this month to accelerate a phase-out of fossil fuel consumption, but did not set a date.

The Emirati minister referred to the UAE model in relying on new technology to sequester carbon and renewable energy sources to reduce the intensity of emissions of oil and gas operations in the country, which is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

She added that the UAE aims to obtain 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2050, compared to 25 percent currently, indicating that it may raise this goal.

Food supplies.. on the “Cop 28” table

She stated that the global food supply will be a major focus in “Cop 28”, along with energy, as it represents nearly a third of global emissions.

The minister said that technology and innovation can solve food security problems, as is the case with energy, adding that they have helped the UAE to develop a strategy for food security.

She stated that addressing deficiencies in the global food system can also help tackle problems such as malnutrition, food waste and climate change simultaneously.

“We are keen to have the dialogue on food systems at the fore, along with the energy dialogue in COP28,” she said.