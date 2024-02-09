The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the continuation of the mediation efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates and its success in completing a new prisoner of war exchange between the Federal Republic of Russia and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry stressed that the success of the mediation, which is the third since the beginning of this year, is a reflection of the continuity, moderation and wisdom that characterize the UAE’s relations with friendly countries, which it uses to find common ground to resolve regional and international challenges and disputes, which has contributed to the continued success of diplomatic efforts. The completion of the new mediation, according to which 100 Russian prisoners of war were released in exchange for 100 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE mediation and the success of the prisoner exchange process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s readiness to continue and support efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its position of calling for diplomacy, dialogue and reducing escalation, and its endeavor to support all initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

It should be noted that the UAE mediation efforts succeeded last January in completing two prisoner-of-war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, they succeeded in releasing and exchanging two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.