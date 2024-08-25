The UAE announced the success of its mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, in completing a new prisoner exchange operation that included 230 prisoners, equally divided between the two sides, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 1,788 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation with the mediation undertaken by the UAE, considering that “this achievement – which comes about a month after a previous successful mediation – reflects the UAE’s commitment as a trusted mediator for both parties in supporting the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis between the two countries.”

The ministry considered that the success of the new mediation – the seventh of its kind since the beginning of this year – embodies the friendship and partnership relations that unite the UAE and the two countries.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s continued efforts to support all efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict between the two countries, stressing that dialogue and de-escalation are the only way to resolve the crisis, which will contribute to mitigating the resulting humanitarian impacts.

It is worth noting that the UAE’s mediation efforts have succeeded since the beginning of this year in completing six prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, it succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.