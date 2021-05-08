A distinguished role and an effort destined for the Dubai Press Club to organize, last Wednesday, the sixth session of the UAE Media Forum, which since its first session in December 2013 has been sponsored and supported by the media and media advocate and knight of initiatives His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, God bless him.

And while the Corona pandemic prevented it from taking place last year, this time its presence reflects the determination and determination that characterize the Emirati dealing with it on the road to a full recovery soon, and it expressed the level of interaction of the Emirati media in its various sectors with the pandemic in particular, and the crises and developments in general. It is an extension of the performance of the national media, which was and still is a partner of the blessed march whose letters were written with the precursors of the establishment of the state.

The three sessions of the forum – which was held for the first time at the club’s new headquarters in the «Central One – Dubai World Trade Center» – were distinguished by candor and transparency, and also expressed the aspirations and aspirations of the sector in line with the year of fifty and the challenges ahead.

Discussions that went beyond the passion of some for self-flagellation and the reduction of the achievements of our national media, as there are roles that he played within the framework of the national constants that he is keen to adhere to and establish, and there is a remarkable development and an integrative view in dealing with digital media and social networking sites. The closest example before us is that we dealt with the Corona pandemic without underestimating or exaggerating in support of the national strategy to address the pandemic, as its various sectors were side by side and hand in hand with the concerned authorities and health departments.

In Al Ittihad newspaper, we are proud to present the first educational supplements in several languages, including Urdu, Malayalim, and Tagalog, to those who speak them and at their residences in workers’ cities, in addition to the rest of Abu Dhabi Media’s platforms.

The responsible discussion and dialogue that characterized the sessions of the forum carried the aspirations of the participants towards better performance, achieving a qualitative leap in media performance that kept pace as we mentioned the next 50, and renewed many challenges related to the content industry and caring for young media professionals, and the injection of new blood in the field that deals passionately with the media and its message.

Among them are those who succeeded in making their way through digital platforms because they have passion and devotion to the profession and belief in the goal, far from the image that the “public relations” companies try to restrict the media within them to echo their voice, and the guardianship they want to impose in the relationship between the media and the source, because For them, it is a “business” and not a message.

Thanks to the Dubai Press Club and the forum staff.