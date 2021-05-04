Shorouk Awad (Dubai) Tomorrow Dubai will witness the launch of the activities of the “Emirati Media Forum” organized by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the club’s headquarters in “One Central.” »- The World Trade Center, in the presence of Emirati media leaders, chief editors of local newspapers, leading writers and media work figures in the country, and a group of academics and stakeholders in the sector.

The forum discusses, through the sessions, a number of important issues related to the future features of the media sector in the country, foremost of which is the Emirati media strategy during crises, and the influential role required of new media pioneers. The forum this year also sets out the experience of “Emirati media” and its handling of the global crisis related to the Coronavirus. The newcomer is at the discussion and analysis table, and the Dubai Press Club reduced the number of attendees and participants in the forum this year, due to the exceptional circumstance that the whole world is going through due to the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

This year, the UAE Media Forum opens the door open to discussing these aforementioned topics, by providing the participants with the opportunity to ask dozens of questions, including: How can the UAE media be part of the great influence enjoyed by the UAE globally, with its success in competing with many From the big countries in many fields? Was the (Covid-19) epidemic a reason for the acceleration of media innovation? Is the Emirati press witnessing new patterns of news and communication with readers, after the changes imposed by the Corona virus crisis on the media sector? Did the (Covid-19) crisis constitute a process of correcting media perceptions in the country? After going through this crisis, what is the required role of the Emirati media, and what is the first task of the people of the profession? And to what extent did the advanced digital infrastructure owned by the Emirati newspapers enable them to continue their role during the (Covid-19) crisis and during the periods of the national sterilization program? Is the Emirati press ready to give up hard copies and settle for electronic newspapers only?