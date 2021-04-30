The Dubai Press Club is organizing the “Emirates Media Forum” in its sixth session, on the fifth of this month, at the club’s headquarters in “One Central” – the World Trade Center, with the participation and presence of Emirati media leaders, chief editors of local newspapers, leading writers and media figures in the country. From academics and industry stakeholders.

This year’s forum accompanies – through four main sessions – topics of great importance for their connection with the future of the media sector in the country, foremost among which is the Emirati media strategy during crises and the influential role required of new media pioneers. This year, the forum also puts the experience of the “Emirati media” and its handling of the global crisis related to the emerging coronavirus on the table for discussion and analysis, to discuss the ability of our local media to deal with challenges professionally and deliver correct and reliable information to the public with professionalism and high professionalism, in addition to the experience of the Emirati press that has stopped The publications are in their hard copy during the pandemic, and the opportunities and relevant lessons learned from this exceptional case.

The president of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, confirmed that “the forum represents every year an opportunity to pause on the development achieved by our local media during the previous period, and to assess the extent to which this development is in line with future indicators that we must fully prepare for,” pointing out that «The vision of the UAE aims at the present time to establish its attractiveness as a place for people with intelligent minds and creative ideas. Emirati competitor and influential ».

She added that «the UAE’s ambition and vision for the future holds the Emirati media a double responsibility, as it is now required more than ever to provide new ideas and innovative scenarios to achieve the desired goals more quickly, bigger achievements and a positive message that is deeper and more effective and persuasive», stressing that «the forum this year carries Of particular importance, as it takes place in the year of the fiftieth year, and what that means in terms of the necessity for the Emirates to prepare for the next stage to develop an integrated plan that keeps pace with the process of development and development during the next five decades, and the concerted efforts of those involved in this vital sector, whether they are governmental, quasi-governmental or Especially. In order to ensure the integration of the vision and the completion of the elements of the strategic direction of a media process that supports the continuation of the UAE’s excellence in various sectors.

And she continued: “There are many media gaps that we must face with confidence in order to succeed in building a convincing Emirati media model capable of reaching the level of the great accomplishments achieved by the country in various fields, and we will try through the forum to provide accurate monitoring of what can be done about these gaps, to address them, And bypassing it, to complete the march of media excellence, and purify it from any impurities that may impede or delay reaching the desired goals of the media sector in our country, so that it will always remain an inspiring model for constructive media that touches people’s lives, fulfills their aspirations, and supports important issues on various levels that concern them.

In turn, the director of the Dubai Press Club, Maitha Buhumaid, said that “the forum will present in its sixth session an ideal space to present an objective analysis of the reality of the local media with all its opportunities and challenges,” noting that “the forum’s agenda this year will be answered through its sessions that will be held within one day. , About many questions about the model that the Emirati media should be in the next stage, and the tools and elements that must be taken care of to enhance its capabilities and bring its message to the world.

Buhumaid added: “During the forum, we will listen to the opinions of a group of decision-makers and those responsible for shaping the features of the Emirati media process during the next phase, who are in charge of the sector in its various institutions, through a proposal that addresses future changes and ways to develop proactive solutions to media challenges, in addition to the steps that should be taken. With the aim of increasing the positive influence of the local media, especially at the international level.

She pointed to the club’s keenness annually to host the symbols and leaders of the media work in the country, the elite of intellectuals and academics, as well as workers and those interested in local media, “to know their views on various topics related to the media scene,” noting that the club reduced the number of attendees and participants in the forum this year. Given the exceptional circumstance that the world is going through due to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Insights and questions

The UAE Media Forum opens the door to dozens of questions about a number of live topics, foremost among which is: How feasible is it to argue that the Emirati media is part of the great influence that the UAE enjoys globally, with its success in competing with many major countries in many fields? Was the epidemic a reason for the acceleration of media innovation? Is the Emirati press witnessing new patterns of news and communication with readers, after the changes imposed by the Corona virus crisis on the media sector? Did the “Covid-19” crisis constitute a process of correcting media perceptions in the country? After going through this crisis, what is the required role of the Emirati media, and what is the first task of the people of the profession? And to what extent did the advanced digital infrastructure owned by the Emirati newspapers enable them to continue their role during the “Covid-19” crisis and during the periods of the national sterilization program? Is the Emirati press ready to give up hard copies and settle for electronic newspapers only?

Among the questions that the forum will also raise … is it necessary for there to be an authority responsible for assessing the level of the Emirati media management of the crisis? Is there a media strategy to be activated during crises? What do we want from social media influencers? Is the Emirati media capable of producing competitive Arabic content for us to address the world? Does our media have the tools and rhetoric that qualify it to influence the trends of international public opinion on some of the main issues?





