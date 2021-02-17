Abu Dhabi (WAM) Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that the ban on the 737 MAX was lifted and a safety decision was issued for it to return to service in the air.

Al-Suwaidi added that the lifting of the ban on the plane came as a result of the intensive efforts made by the technical committee in charge of the authority by evaluating all the technical requirements received from the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Company in addition to the European Aviation Safety Agency, which resulted in the committee determining the technical conditions to be met from Before the companies to ensure the return of the plane to the skies again.

Al-Suwaidi stated that the final issuance of the decision includes the corrective measures that must be applied by airlines operating the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, most notably the modernization of the MCAS system, the modernization of pilot training procedures and the operational readiness test of all aircraft before returning to service, in addition to flight permits procedures. To be issued by the authority for each aircraft.

He added that the safety decision also includes the “technical requirements that must be met” of foreign Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which are expected to use the country’s airspace.

Al Suwaidi stressed the permanent commitment of the General Authority of Civil Aviation to ensure the safe return of the aircraft to the country’s airspace and its continued monitoring of operational operations.

In a related context, Ismail Muhammad Al Balushi, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the General Authority for Civil Aviation said that the Authority will closely monitor the restarting phase of the 737 MAX aircraft by monitoring the extent to which the corrective measures stipulated by the safety decision are applied by the companies in addition to ensuring that The commitment of foreign aircraft to the technical conditions set by the authority before starting its operations to the country’s airports.