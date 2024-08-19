The global research platform, “Kin Research”, expects the growth of the entertainment tourism industry in the UAE to reach $20 billion by 2027, with the growing demand for famous tourist places in the country.

The share of visitors spending on leisure tourism in the UAE rose to 83.1 percent last year, compared to about 79.3 percent in 2019 before the Corona pandemic, compared to the share of business tourism of 16.9 percent in 2023, according to statistics from the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Abu Dhabi has become one of the most important entertainment attractions in the region after adding many international entertainment cities and facilities, such as Warner Bros., SeaWorld, and Yas Waterworld, while providing a comprehensive range of entertainment tourism experiences, which enhances the emirate’s position as one of the most prominent entertainment destinations visited by thousands of delegations and tourist groups throughout the year.

For its part, Dubai occupies a global position in the field of entertainment cities industry, as it attracts millions of visitors annually. It is a preferred destination for tourists looking for distinguished levels of tourism such as the Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai Mall, and Ain Dubai. Dubai Holding Entertainment Company plans to add new entertainment destinations and products that will enrich the entertainment scene in the emirate during the next phase.

Sharjah is home to a wealth of waterfront activities and entertainment events spread across the emirate, including Al Noor Island, a family entertainment destination surrounded by blue waters and green spaces.

Ajman has a variety of entertainment destinations to attract all family members, including the Dwarf Zoo, Magic Planet and Festival Land, which suit all ages and provide different experiences full of fun.

In turn, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah offers a wide range of activities and recreational opportunities, from an exceptional golf experience and authentic desert camps to mountain adventures, including the world’s longest zip line.

In the Emirate of Fujairah, entertainment destinations attract large numbers of visitors and tourists due to the unique and diverse experiences they provide, as well as their charming nature, beautiful mountain range and wonderful beaches on the Gulf of Oman, in addition to the emirate’s rich historical landmarks and ancient cultural heritage.

The diversity of tourism that characterizes the Emirates of the country has made it a global destination where you can find all types of tourism so that tourists can have a comprehensive and integrated tourism experience.