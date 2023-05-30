With advances in genomics, we have a different landscape for healthcare, where we can practically participate in understanding and shaping our personal health profiles.

However, we need to balance the prospects of this science with the challenges posed by the technological, financial, ethical and cultural constraints to which it is subject.

“Emirates Today” opens the file of development in understanding this event, understanding public views on editing the human genome and looking forward to the future in it by polling the opinions of experts and specialists from the Emirates and Arab countries, as well as polling the opinions of parents with children of determination, by relying on An online survey to explore people’s attitudes towards the impact of genetic technology on them and their communities.

The UAE has made great strides in the applications of the modern genome project and related gene therapy.

And she succeeded in treating more than one person with genetic characteristics that caused them rare genetic diseases.

Currently, genetic technology in the UAE is regulated by a number of laws and practices, including:

First: Human cloning is prohibited in accordance with Federal Law No. 10 of 2008 regarding medical liability, which was replaced by Federal Law No. 4 of 2016.

Second: Legislation on human tissues, such as permitting operations to transfer and transplant human organs and tissues in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues. This law applies to operations that take place within the country or in its free zones.

And third: the prohibition of human organ trafficking in accordance with Federal Law No. (51) of 2006 regarding combating human trafficking, as amended by Federal Law No. (1) of 2015.

The legal regulation of genetic interventions on gametes and embryos in the UAE is characteristically strict, under the ongoing regulation of the UAE Genome Project, and the various decisions and policy related to the country’s compliance with generally accepted values ​​(such as respect for nature, protection of biodiversity, or even the protection of human dignity found in the national constitution). and the Charter of Human Rights), along with similar concepts.

The European Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine (widely known as the Oviedo Convention) is currently the only instrument of international law regulating the field of modern medicine.

Member of the Federal National Council, Aisha Al-Mulla, indicated that the editing of the genome of somatic cells is currently being regulated in various countries of the world and placed within the framework of gene therapies, as an advanced therapeutic medical product.

She stressed that proactive policy making is a validation of the governance framework, and that establishing a national genomic healthcare strategy is an excellent opportunity to consider how to better utilize the great potential to improve public health, clinical and smart care.

Lawyer Nadia Abdel-Razzaq stated, “Modern technologies and the applications they include for artificial intelligence constitute a contemporary legal challenge, with all the mutations they bring.”

She added, “Any activity that has an impact on a person and his life needs a legislative framework that regulates his work and governs the effects that result from it, so the law in all its branches currently faces many challenges created by modern technology, whether in the field of contracts that regulate the work of its applications or in the field of responsibility in both parts.” Civil and criminal,” noting that “technology applications have created new areas that require legal intervention to protect them.”

UAE laws have witnessed a major qualitative shift in the recent period. In the digital space, the ease of reproducing, modifying and publishing intellectual works leads to a deep imbalance in the right of intellectual property. Accordingly, Decree Law No. 38 of 2021 was issued regarding copyright and related rights. The legislator also issued many laws to regulate All legal problems arising from technological development. Including, for example, Federal Decree Law No. 45 of 2022 regarding the protection of personal data and others.

The Emirati experience produced many stories of citizen and resident families who tried genetic treatments to get rid of incurable diseases, and found new hope in them.

The father of a girl who was suffering from muscular atrophy said, “Gene therapy to help my daughter recover was a last option for us, after long suffering from trying treatments and medicines to no avail.”

He added, “Sometimes decision-making is necessary to achieve a health interest, although there are concerns about the side effects of this type of modern treatment, and the ethical caveats.” “Any medical choice that leads to positive outcomes and improves the quality of life for our children is a positive choice,” he said.

The Iraqi girl, Lavin, was one of the first cases to undergo gene therapy, for her treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, as she began her treatment journey in March 2020.

Her family said that the treatment that the girl received with the honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, put an end to her pain, especially since those with this disease usually deteriorate their health and deepen their suffering.

The father said that Lavigne received the gene therapy, at the age of 19 months, after her mother almost lost hope in treating her or improving her condition, and considered this therapeutic boom as a hope for humanity in treating diseases that had not been treated before.

In a third human story, Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, a father of two girls with spinal muscular atrophy, tells that he did not imagine that the dream would become a reality.

He explained, “The UAE has provided my daughter Munira with the most expensive gene therapy in the world for her treatment of a disease that threatens her life.”

He continued, “It was not my daughter’s first experience dealing with this disease. Her older sister, Shatha, contracted it, and he managed it.”

It was stated that Munira had been afflicted with spinal muscular atrophy since birth, which caused her complete inability to move, difficulty breathing, and a rapid heartbeat, but after obtaining the gene therapy represented by the “Zolgensma” injection, which costs about eight million dirhams. She began to move parts of her body, stressing that the remarkable development began after the first physiotherapy sessions that she underwent in one of the specialized centers in Abu Dhabi, hoping that the development process would continue gradually until full recovery.

Citizens and residents of the country (Salem Al-Amiri, Mahmoud Abdel-Rahman, Ahmed Abdel-Azim, Al-Zahraa Fathi, Laila Jabbar) called on health authorities to subject genetic diseases to health insurance coverage, due to the great financial burden they pose.

They stated that these diseases are not covered by insurance coverage, and the prices of their medicines range between thousands and millions of dirhams.

Khadija Al-Tunaiji (community trainer) said, “It is important to educate the public and engage them in discussions about gene therapy and its testing, gene editing, as well as the ethics and governance of inherited human genome editing, so that community members acquire the necessary information about the risks and benefits related to these technologies.”

She requested that this information be included in the discussions on acceptable standards.

And she continued, “We must realize that gene editing has the ability to affect the genetic heritage that all humans share.”

“Scientists should not be the only ones responsible for making decisions about whether or not to allow these technologies,” she said.

Al-Tunaiji stressed the need for us to provide an opportunity to put a regulatory framework for gene editing on the political agenda by engaging people in the discussion on this topic through various means such as the media, panel discussions and workshops. She called for a public poll to collect opinions, concerns and ideas about how human genome editing could improve their quality of life. In sum, the human genome belongs to us all morally, and so we should all have a voice in the decision of whether or not to proceed with genome editing.

As for the Director of the Department of Excellence and Leadership in Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Louz, he stressed that this can be taken as long as it has a positive effect and contributes to improving human health and overcoming the type of complex diseases.

He said, “An important point is that the participatory assessment methods of technology in general aim to integrate public vision into governance and decision-making processes, which may contribute to finding socially acceptable solutions in areas where technological development increases complexity and uncertainty of future consequences.”

Nadia Al-Shaya, an expert in government excellence, stated, “For public participation to be effective, it must be linked in some way, even if informally, to decision-making processes. France offers one example of this kind of effort. Every five years, or whenever amendments are proposed to the 1994 bioethics law, which regulates ethically relevant science and technology issues, hundreds of activities are organized across the country to seek public views on the topic. ethically charged issues in science and technology, then the National Advisory Committee on Ethics (National Ethics Advisory Committee) prepares a report summarizing the findings of the public consultation. When needed, it recommends legislation to address public concerns, and this report is sent directly to the French Parliamentary Office for Scientific and Technological Assessment for parliamentary discussion.

“This model ensures that regulatory rulings around controversial and ever-evolving technologies remain temporary, subject to public scrutiny, adaptable, and responsive to citizen concerns.” “Collective governance helps respond to the growing demand for public participation and decision-making on issues of importance to the future of humanity,” she added, noting the importance of helping to stimulate strong dialogue and debate about the future of genome editing and the synergistic roles that law, science and public policy can play in promoting or hindering. specific uses of technology.

■ “The establishment of a national strategy for healthcare provided by genomics represents an opportunity to take advantage of its great potential.”

• “The UAE legislator has issued many laws to regulate the legal problems arising from technological development.”

• “Technology applications have created new areas that require legal intervention to protect them.”

• “Gene editing has the ability to influence the genetic heritage that all humans share.”

A poll for «Emirates Today»

Emirates Today conducted a survey from May 21 to May 27 by publishing a questionnaire on its website about the impact of genome modification technology in improving human health with the participation of a random sample of 82 participants to investigate their attitude towards the genome project and human genetic modification. The survey questions aimed to explore the extent of people’s knowledge of this science, its tools and applications, and their willingness to participate in the experiment of gene therapies related to editing the genome, as well as their vision of the general impact reflected by such revolutionary treatments. The results showed that few members of the community (22%) did not know about modifying the human genome, while the majority of the participants in the questionnaire (78%) said that they had read or heard about modifying the human genome.

They attributed the reason for this to the social media environment, and technical progress in the UAE in particular, as it facilitated the exchange of information between members of society.

The study showed that 73% of the participants knew that the UAE has a human genome program, compared to 26% who did not know.

The percentage of those who approved the contribution of modifying the human genome to saving the lives of children with hereditary and rare diseases reached 91.5%, attributing this to the great services provided to such groups that suffer from complex diseases.

On the other hand, the percentage of rejection cases was 8.5%.

They attributed their position to the fear of future effects for subsequent generations in the first place, and to concerns related to morals in the second degree, and religious reasons in the third degree.

Regarding the impact of human genetic modification, the majority of respondents (52.4%) view modification as a double-edged sword. Sometimes it has a “positive effect” on improving the quality of life, and at other times they see it as having a “reverse effect” on the quality of life.

Those who definitively believe that this technology will have a positive impact on improving the quality of life amounted to 45.1%.

Proposals

• Developing the necessary and practical laws, regulations and guidelines for genomic medicine, its tools and applications.

• Carry out human genome editing, like any other medical intervention, in accordance with appropriate and ethically approved research studies and evidence.

• Advocate for the development of appropriate laws and regulations, national policies and robust and enforceable regulatory frameworks for genome editing in accordance with international and national norms and standards.

• Educate community members on the international and domestic ethical frameworks that regulate the genome.

• Establishing a supervisory and monitoring body under the umbrella of the United Nations for everything related to genome science research, especially genetic modification and human genetic engineering, and that this body has specific and well-known international powers to monitor any violations in this very sensitive field.

• Establishing a framework for joint Arab cooperation whose main task is to focus on our most important needs in this field.

• Establishing a local or Arab coordinating center to discuss controversial issues in the field of science, biomedicine and technology.

• Insurance companies should not require genetic testing.

• Increasing the establishment of major institutes for genetic research.

• Establish specializations in biomedicine and its fields.

• Providing an Arabic database for genome projects.